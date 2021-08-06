In addition to being a chance to inject a hefty dose of community spirit into Kerrville, this year’s business expo, which continues Saturday at the Hill Country Youth Event Center, is an opportunity for companies to put their best foot forward. More than 100 businesses are scheduled to be on hand to showcase their products and services from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. 

The free event sponsored by James Avery Artisan Jewelers, which started Friday with a wine share and social, will feature live music from Chad Boyd, Matt Daniel and Eley Buck Davis. 

