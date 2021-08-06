New Century Hospice staff Melissa West, left, and Starla Lane-Garcia, right, on Aug. 6 at the Hill Country Youth Event Center as they prepare for the Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce Business Expo. West is an RN/CCM and Lane-Garcia is a hospice care consultant.
Monica Allen, left, and Kyler Hunger, right, on Aug. 6 at the Hill Country Youth Event Center as they prepare for the Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce Business Expo. Hunger co-owns K&R Heating & Cooling and Monica Allen is the company's office manager
In addition to being a chance to inject a hefty dose of community spirit into Kerrville, this year’s business expo, which continues Saturday at the Hill Country Youth Event Center, is an opportunity for companies to put their best foot forward. More than 100 businesses are scheduled to be on hand to showcase their products and services from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday.
The free event sponsored by James Avery Artisan Jewelers, which started Friday with a wine share and social, will feature live music from Chad Boyd, Matt Daniel and Eley Buck Davis.
