The road to Tokyo for United States Olympic hopefuls in shotgun shooting for trap and skeet begins in Kerrville.
After days of practices, and some warmup rounds on Monday, the competition begins today with trap shooting at Kerrville’s Hill Country Shooting Sports Center, 1886 Cypress Creek Road.
Reigning world trap shooting champion Ashley Carroll will be one of the top contenders today. Carroll is currently ranked No. 2 in the world rankings.
