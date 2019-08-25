High pressure will keep a lid on precipitation chances Monday.
Monday and Tuesday look very hot as the dog days of summer continue.
Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast Monday with very hot daytime highs in the upper 90s to near 102 degrees. Winds will be out of the south at 10 to 15 mph during the day. We can expect heat index values to range from 103 to 106 degrees during the afternoon.
Stay hydrated and use sunblock if outdoors. Never leave children or pets unattended in a vehicle. Temperatures inside of your vehicle can heat to over 140 degrees in less than a few minutes.
Once the sun sets, clear skies continue. It remains hot during the evening hours with temperatures holding in the upper 80s and lower 90s by 9:00 PM.
After midnight, fair to partly cloudy skies are expected with lows in the middle 70s. Winds become southeast overnight.
Tuesday could be a degree or two cooler, but it remains hotter than average with highs in the middle to upper 90s. Heat index values peak between 100 and 104 degrees during the afternoon. We will see a few more cumulus clouds Tuesday than what we will see Monday.
By Wednesday, partly sunny skies are expected with highs dropping a few degrees into the middle 90s. Heat index values will still approach 100 degrees.
Isolated storms are possible Wednesday afternoon and evening, but rain coverage looks low at the moment.
Thursday should be almost identical to Wednesday with highs in the middle 90s and isolated storms possible.
Although weak frontal boundaries are possible late this coming week, I expect temperatures to hold in the middle 90s each day through the upcoming weekend.
Cary Burgess is a certified broadcast meteorologist. Find him on Facebook at www.facebook.com/drdopplerhillcountry. Email him at dryline34@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.