The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service recently executed an agreement with the University of Illinois-Chicago to conserve millions of acres for various pollinators including the Monarch butterfly.
The agreement encourages transportation and energy partners, including 45 companies, to participate in monarch conservation by providing and maintaining habitat. According to a FWS news release, "countless private landowners will provide habitat for the species along energy and transportation rights-of-way corridors on public and private lands across the country." Participants also will conduct conservation measures to reduce or remove threats to the species and create and maintain habitat. The agreement specifically focuses on monarch habitat, but the conservation measures also benefit several other species.
Monarch butterflies and other pollinators are declining, according to the release.
"Agreements like this offer an innovative way for partners to voluntarily help at-risk species while receiving regulatory assurance and predictability under the Endangered Species Act (ESA)," states the release. "The Service is currently evaluating the monarch to determine whether listing under the act is appropriate."
“By engaging early in voluntary conservation, utilities and departments of transportation can avoid increased costs and operational delays as a result of a potential listing," said Iris Caldwell, program manager of the University of Illinois-Chicago’s Energy Resources Center, in the news release. "This provides tremendous value to industry and will also yield big benefits to the monarch butterfly. Not only is this the largest CCAA (Candidate Conservation Agreement with Assurances) in history and completed on one of the fastest timelines thanks to our incredible partners, but it also represents an extraordinary collaboration between industry leaders and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service that can serve as a model for addressing challenges to other at-risk species.”
