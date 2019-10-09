A felon on parole and a woman with three pending shoplifting charges were in the county jail Tuesday on suspicion of dealing methamphetamine.
Natalie Paiz Gonzales, 38, and Jorge Ramos Espinoza Jr., 37, both of Kerrville, were arrested Oct. 3 in Kerrville after three law enforcement agencies cooperated to execute a search warrant at her residence in the 100 block of Crestwood in Kerrville.
Gonzales and Espinoza were arrested on felony warrants stemming from allegations they possessed 1-4 grams of meth on Sept. 24.
According to a press release from the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office, officers found more than 7 grams of meth in Espinoza’s possession. One gram of meth contains 15-20 doses, and possession is punishable by as much as two years in state jail.
Officers accused Espinoza of violating parole and filed another charge against him: possession of 4-200 grams of meth with the intent to deliver, which is a first-degree felony punishable by as much as life in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Gonzales was in the county jail Tuesday on bonds totaling $25,000. Espinoza was in the county jail Tuesday on bonds totaling $65,000.
Gonzales has been convicted of various misdemeanors since 2003, including traffic violations, bail jumping and issuing a bad check. Gonzales’s pending misdemeanor theft charges include accusations she stole from Walmart twice and Ole Ingram Grocery once since November 2018. She has been arrested 23 times in Kerr County since 2003.
Espinoza has been convicted of various misdemeanors since 2001, including driving while intoxicated twice, possessing less than 2 ounces of marijuana, traffic offenses and vehicle burglary. He has been convicted of felonies, including evading arrest with a vehicle, possession of less than 1 gram of cocaine and failure to appear in court to answer for a felony charge.
Espinoza was sentenced to a year in prison in 2008 for cocaine possession. He was sentenced to four years in prison in 2017 for possessing less than 1 gram of meth — an amount usually only punishable by two years in state jail, but that charge had been enhanced due to his prior felony convictions. Records indicate he was transferred to prison in 2017, but it wasn’t immediately clear when he was released on parole.
Espinoza has been jailed 21 times in Kerr County since 2001.
The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office, the Kerrville Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety cooperated in the investigation leading to the arrests of Espinoza and Gonzales.
