A 48-year-old Kerrville man was in the county jail Monday on suspicion of violating sex offender registration requirements.
John Henry Swiencki, arrested Friday, is under indictment on five counts of failing to abide by registration requirements. It wasn’t immediately clear why the man has to register as a sex offender for life.
According to the sheriff’s office, Swiencki failed to report employment at two businesses in Kerr County and failed to report three online identifiers.
Swiencki was being held on bonds totaling $50,000.
