INGRAM — The West Kerr County Courthouse Annex will be closed for one week as it relocates to a new home at 510 College St. in Ingram.
The closure will start next Monday, Sept. 26, and continue through Friday, Sept. 30, meaning those in the western portion of the county will need to travel to the main courthouse at 700 Main St. in Kerrville to conduct their business.
