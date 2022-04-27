Shelly McElhannon, left, was recognized at the city council meeting Tuesday, April 26, on completion of her studies to receive certification as a Texas Registered Municipal Clerk. The certification normally takes between four and six years, but McElhannon finished in three years. City Manager E.A. Hoppe, standing next to McElhannon, presented the certificate of appreciation from the city.
Kerrville city secretary Shelly McElhannon recently completed her training to become a certified Texas Registered Municipal Clerk. McElhannon, a 15-year employee with the city, is an active member of the Texas Municipal Clerks Association.
The certification program is the only university-level professional education and development program for city clerks and city secretaries in Texas. It is administered by and located at the University of North Texas in partnership with the State of Texas.
