Local students earn honors at Baylor University
WACO — More than 4,100 Baylor University students were named to the dean’s academic honor list for the spring 2019 semester. Students honored on the dean’s list are Baylor undergraduates with a minimum grade-point average of 3.7 while enrolled in a minimum of 12 semester hours.
Students from Kerrville who were named to the list include Mckenzie Leigh Fine, Hankamer School of Business; Kendall Glen Jensen, College of Arts and Sciences; and Rachel Elysia McCormick, School of Music.
As a national Christian research university, Baylor’s mission is to educate students for worldwide leadership and service by integrating academic excellence and Christian commitment in a caring community.
Schreiner students named to dean’s list, president’s list
Schreiner University has named qualified students to its president’s and dean’s list for the spring semester. To be eligible for the president’s list, full-time students must earn at least a 4.0 grade-point average for the term, passing all classes, and have at least 12 hours credit for the term. To qualify for the dean’s list, a full-time student must have passing grades in all courses and, must earn at least a 3.5 grade-point average and at least 12 hours credit for the term.
The following area students were named to the roster of high-achieving students for the 2019 spring term:
CENTER POINT: Christopher Acevedo, president’s list; Jazmin Williamson, dean’s list.
INGRAM: Monica Fields, dean’s list; Jacey Hall, dean’s list; Brittany Smith, dean’s list.
KERRVILLE: Joseph Albor, president’s list; Cory Burkhart, dean’s list; Michaela Carabajal, dean’s list; Grant Clifton, dean’s list; Mackenzie Corbitt, dean’s list; Kristin Eckenrode, dean’s list; Skye Farhoudi, president’s list; Carl Franklin, president’s list; Cooper Freedle, president’s list; Avery Garcia, president’s list; Jasmin Garcia, president’s list; Brittany Geer, president’s list; Sydney Graf, dean’s list; Samantha Hagan, president’s list; Savannah Hoover, dean’s list; Gabrielle Huffaker, president’s list; Julie Huffman, president’s list; Jonathan Kemp, president’s list; Alexander Lesley, dean’s list; Joshua Medovich, president’s list; Cody Nations, president’s list; Ross Newstead, president’s list; Esmeralda Ovalle-Flores, dean’s
list; Sarah Robinson, dean’s list; Benjamin Rosaasen, dean’s list; Haven Scheiderer, president’s list; Angelica Scoccia, dean’s list; Sarah Sides-Arrington, president’s list; Austin Smith, dean’s list; Shelby Sore, dean’s list; Danella Valdes, president’s list; Blake Wilson, dean’s list; Michael Woods, dean’s list; Cynthia Zuniga, dean’s list; Desiree Zuniga, dean’s list.
HCUC announces scholarship
award winners
Mary Little, executive director of the Hill Country University Center, has announced the scholarships awarded this summer by the Hill Country University Center Foundation.
Scholarships that totaled $5,691 went to 12 students attending classes at Central Texas College-Fredericksburg and Texas Tech University-Fredericksburg. Funds are applied to tuition, books, supplies and educational expenses in any order of priority, based on the recipient’s needs.
Students receiving funds to attend Central Texas College-Fredericksburg are Josh Talavera, Harper; Kalyn Stephens, Ingram; Marisa Isenberg, Fredericksburg; Stephen Hassett, Round Mountain; and Tatum Tanner, Fredericksburg.
Students receiving funds to attend Texas Tech University-Fredericksburg are Flora Aleman, Fredericksburg; Sarah Dishongh, Fredericksburg; Michala Durst, Mason; Norma Lorraine, New Braunfels; Clarisa Rios, Junction; Alan Fitch, San Antonio; and Tatiana Neri, Fredericksburg.
To apply for a scholarship or donate to the fund, contact Little at mary.little@hcucenter.org or 806-834-6998.
Locals make honor’s list at Sam Houston State
HUNTSVILLE — Several local students received academic honors during the 2019 spring semester at Sam Houston State University.
Veronica Rodriguez, of Ingram, was named to the president’s honor roll.
To be recognized on the president’s honor roll, undergraduates must achieve a perfect 4.0 grade-point average in all work attempted while enrolled in not less than 12 semester hours.
Rodriguez also was named to the dean’s list, along with Brittany Andry and Courtney Richard, both of Kerrville.
To be named to the dean’s list, student must maintain a grade-point average of at least 3.5 out of a perfect 4.0 in all work attempted while enrolled in not less than 12 semester hours.
