Citizens in and around Center Point will be asked to decide whether a taxing entity shall be created to fund fire protection services in the area.

A petition from property owners asking for the matter to be put on the ballot next year garnered enough signatures this summer for the Kerr County Commissioners Court to consider the issue. The court voted unanimously on Monday to put the matter to a vote next year. If citizens cast “yes” votes in the November 2022 general election, Emergency Services District 3 would be created to fund the Center Point Volunteer Fire Department.

