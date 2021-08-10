Citizens in and around Center Point will be asked to decide whether a taxing entity shall be created to fund fire protection services in the area.
A petition from property owners asking for the matter to be put on the ballot next yeargarnered enough signatures this summerfor the Kerr County Commissioners Court to consider the issue. The court voted unanimously on Monday to put the matter to a vote next year. If citizens cast “yes” votes in the November 2022 general election, Emergency Services District 3 would be created to fund the Center Point Volunteer Fire Department.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced “tight grid conditions” related to outages and increased June usage of power. ERCOT has requested everyone set their thermostats at 78 degrees or higher. Supposedly, this decreases usages by 6-8%. The request lasts through Friday, June 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.