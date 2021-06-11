Among the 15 Undertold Marker topics approved at the Feb. 3 meeting of the Texas Historical Commission was a marker for Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Kerrville, according to www.preservationtexas.org. The cemetery is on the grounds of the state hospital, which was a tuberculosis recovery hospital from 1915-36 before becoming a state health facility for African Americans in 1937, according to the website.
“The facility operated until 1949, when remaining patients were transferred to Tyler,” states the site. “Approximately 90 graves of African Americans are in a segregated section of a cemetery on the former site.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.