Annual Business Expo grows to include job fair Chamber: More than 100 businesses to participate

Rose Bradshaw with the Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce holds down the chamber booth at last year’s Business Expo. This year’s event is scheduled for Aug. 6 in the Happy State Bank Expo Hall at the Hill Country Youth Event Center, 3785 Texas 27 in Kerrville. (Times file photo by Tom Holden/photo@dailytimes.com)
The Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Business Expo from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, in the Happy State Bank Expo Hall at the Hill Country Youth Event Center, 3785 Texas 27. The expo is sponsored by James Avery Artisan Jewelry.
More than 100 booths will feature Kerrville area businesses with representatives on hand to explain what their business is all about.
