BEC donates $9K to support junior livestock shows

Bandera Electric Cooperative is stepping up to help kids keep their agricultural dreams alive by donating $3,000 to each of the Bandera, Kendall and Real County junior livestock shows.
Junior livestock shows introduce youth to competition, sportsmanship and teach valuable life lessons in resilience and perseverance. Children from surrounding counties spend countless hours raising and caring for livestock, hoping to win big and auction off their prize animal to the highest bidder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.