The cast of “Matilda the Musical” gathers onstage before their technical rehearsal, and includes, front row, from left, Jaden Moss, Shiloh Aery, Gracie Adams, Mayci Rose, Moxie Bosworth, Ryan Grimes, Hayden Magnell, Zoe Trevino, Novalee Deaton, Axel Peterson, June Rye, Anna Friedman and Adriana Escalera. In the second row are Elijah Alvarez, Katelyn Bailey, Maya Ong’era, Kinley Starr, Isabella Escalera, Leona McGibbon, Eliot Shearhart, Freya Carlson, Layton Wheeler, Hartlee Deaton, River Adams, Anna Sesma, Geri Magnell, Bella Shearhart and Greg Sesma. In the third row are Ambra Starr, Emily Edwards, JoAnna Grimes, Tony Farmer-Guerra, Ruth Carlson, Jennyth Peterson, Emilee Boothby, Heather Cunningham, Brad Shearhart, Whitten Bosworth, Mary Ashley McGibbon, Andrew Springer, Joan Bryson and Myeong Guen Oh.
INGRAM — The Point Theatre, 120 Point Theatre Road, just off Texas 39 in Ingram, will present Roald Dahl’s “Matilda the Musical” beginning Friday and continuing through Aug. 6. Shows will be at 8:30 a.m. each Friday and Saturday on the outdoor theater stage overlooking the Guadalupe River.
Matilda Wormwood, played by Hayden Magnell, is a little girl who is not treated very well by her parents and encounters difficulties with her schoolmistress, Miss Trunchbull, who is played by Jennyth Peterson.
