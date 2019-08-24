The Kerrville Daily Times is accepting nominations for The Kerrville Daily Times’ 2019 Bill Dozier Citizen of the Year award.
The recipient of the annual award will be honored at the 97th annual Chamber Choice Awards Banquet on Oct. 24, at Schreiner University Event Center.
The award seeks to identify individuals who have made a positive and lasting impact in Kerr County.
“Presenting the citizen of the year award is among the top highlights of our year at The Kerrville Daily Times,” Publisher Carlina Villalpando said. “It’s a time to reflect on significant progress made in our community and recognize the people responsible for it.”
Last year’s winner was longtime business owner Phyllis Ricks, who was honored for service to numerous nonprofit boards and community organizations.
Educator Steve Schwarz was presented the award in 2017, and Cecil Atkission, president of Cecil Atkission Motors, received it in 2016.
HOW TO NOMINATE
Letters of nomination should include a brief list of the person’s accomplishments and service to the community. Nominations should be mailed to “Bill Dozier Citizen of the Year,” Publisher Carlina Villalpando, The Kerrville Daily Times, 429 Jefferson St., Kerrville, TX 78028, or emailed to carlina.villalpando@dailytimes.com. Nominations must be received by Sept. 30.
AWARD’S BEGINNINGS
In 1965, Times Publisher Bill Dozier and the Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce began the annual tradition of naming a “Citizen of the Year” in Kerr County. Recipients were selected for achievements and efforts in promoting a better life for the citizens of Kerr County.
Since the award’s inception, more than 40 worthy recipients have been honored and hundreds more have been nominated.
Besides being instrumental in the establishment of the award, Dozier continued to be involved in encouraging nominations and aiding in the selection process.
Although heavily involved in community work with a number of organizations, including the chamber, the then Sid Peterson Memorial Hospital board, the advisory board of the Salvation Army, the Riverside Nature Center, First United Methodist Church and many others, Dozier’s modesty prevented him from being selected for the honor of Citizen of the Year. He reveled in noting the accomplishments of others rather than taking credit for his own.
To honor Dozier’s contributions to this community and to humanity in general, the award that he was instrumental in establishing was changed to the “The Kerrville Daily Times’ Bill Dozier Citizen of the Year” in 2008, following Dozier’s death in 2007.
NOMINEES SOUGHT FOR CHAMBER AWARDS
The Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce also is accepting nominations for several awards that will be presented at its upcoming banquet. They include the Business Person of the Year Award and the Mary C. Williams Memorial Volunteer of the Year Award.
Nomination forms are available at the Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce, 1700 Sidney Baker St., Suite 100, or by visiting www.kerrvilletx.com/nomination-form.
Deadline to submit your nomination to the chamber in these categories is Oct. 9.
For information, call 896-1155.
