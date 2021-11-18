MOUNTAIN HOME — The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of burglaries on a property in Hunt.
A woman called authorities Thursday to say all the bunkhouses and cabins on a neighbor’s property had been broken into, according to sheriff’s dispatch radio traffic. The property is in the 3200 block of Highway 39.
