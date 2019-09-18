Ingram City Council approved the fiscal year 2019-20 budget and tax rate during its regular meeting Tuesday.
The tax rate is $0.529 per $100 of property valuation, which was the same as the 2018-19 rate.
The renewed rate will bring in a tax revenue increase of $4,228. City Administrator Mark Bosma said some of that is because of new property.
The increase in tax revenue also can be attributed to a rise in property valuation, Mayor Brandon Rowan added.
“It’s the actual values that went up,” Rowan said. “Even if it’s the same (tax) rate, it’s going to increase our income.”
This year, property valuations rose an average of 9 percent across Kerr County, said Sharon Constantinides, chief appraiser for the Kerr Central Appraisal District, during an interview earlier in the year.
As for the budget, council voted 4 to 1 in favor of approval, with council member Claud Jordan voting against it.
“I don’t think it’s right ... to be spending taxpayers’ money on legal battles (the city) created,” Jordan said, referring to a lawsuit brought by the city against nine individuals or businesses who refused to connect to the city’s wastewater treatment system.
About $116,000 of the budget expenditures goes toward legal fees — such as paying judges, attorneys and court fees. The majority of the $116,000 comes out of the general fund, Bosma said.
There are at least two pending legal cases involving a wastewater ordinance that compels property owners to decommission their septic systems and connect to Kerrville’s water treatment plant once sewer lines are close enough.
“There are some people out there that don’t want to hook up to the wastewater,” Bosma said. “This has been going on for quite a while.”
