A 45-year-old Kerrville woman pleaded no contest this week to shooting her husband earlier this year.
Brandi Lynn Hardemon, who has been convicted of various felonies and misdemeanors over the last 26 years, mostly involving theft, appeared before 216th District Judge N. Keith Williams on Monday at the Kerr County Courthouse. She initially had been set for trial that day, but her attorney opted to enter plea negotiations rather than take the matter to a jury.
In fact, all the felony cases set for trial this week were continued in similar fashion, and the dozens of jurors were dismissed Monday morning after Williams conveyed his gratitude for their role, however brief, in helping bring the cases to resolution.
Hardemon, who has been jailed 24 times in Kerr County, was arrested Jan. 19 after an investigation that began at 6:22 p.m. Jan. 18, when Kerrville police were dispatched to Peterson Regional Medical Center for a report of a gunshot wound to the leg.
The man with the wound reportedly told police that his estranged wife, identified as Hardemon, shot him in the 800 block of Webster Street. Hardemon reportedly fled and was found in the 400 block of Fifer Street. She was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Hardemon is due to be sentenced on Jan. 22.
She also has pending felony theft charges, having been indicted in April 2017 on accusations of stealing money, a cellphone, wallet, purse, debit card, credit card, medications, checkbook and a driver’s license from a woman in 2016. In the same indictment, she is accused of using the credit card. The value of items and money stolen is alleged to be between $750 and $2,500.
According to court records, there have been several motions for continuance, canceled jury trials and at least one mental health evaluation, the results of which are confidential. This case is pending.
Hardemon has been convicted of or pleaded guilty to misdemeanors, including assault, theft at least twice, forgery of a financial instrument twice, evading arrest or detention twice, theft by check and criminal trespassing.
She was convicted of felonies, including burglary of a habitation in Kerr County and arson in Bexar County, according to court records.
