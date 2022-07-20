Ingram officials haven’t been able to update the city’s website since the resignation of Geraldine Rodriguez as city secretary, according to officials.
Since her resignation July 15, city staff haven’t been able to find the appropriate passwords needed to operate the website, according to Councilwoman Twanda Brown and Mayor Claud Jordan.
