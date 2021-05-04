If Kerrville is able to keep its debt service rate at 7%, the city may be able to borrow money next fiscal year for apublic safety buildingto house fire, police and EMS services and potentially municipal court offices, according to officials.
“We could issue between $11 million and $15 million over a two-year period,” said Kerrville City Manager Mark McDaniel during an April 20 budget workshop. “And that’s using projected interest rates of 2-3%.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.