Kerrville Police Department officers Sgt. Ed Holloway, left, and Austin Smith stand in front of one of the Blue Angels, an F-18 Hornet, on Monday morning, just before the aircraft continues its journey to a museum in California.
Kerrville Police Department officers Sgt. Ed Holloway, left, and Austin Smith stand in front of one of the Blue Angels, an F-18 Hornet, on Monday morning, just before the aircraft continues its journey to a museum in California.
Courtesy
One of the Blue Angels is on a trailer Sunday night in a parking lot near Best Western in Kerrville as it awaits transport to the Castle Air Museum in Atwater, California.
Sean Batura
One of the Blue Angels is on a trailer Sunday night in a parking lot near Best Western in Kerrville as it awaits transport to the Castle Air Museum in Atwater, California.
Kerrville residents got a unique sight this week: A disassembled F-18 Blue Angel on a trailer spent a few nights in a lot near the Best Western before being hauled back to the interstate to continue its westward journey across the country.
A Worldwide Aircraft Recovery crew had disassembled the retired aircraft at the naval air station in Pensacola, Florida, earlier this month and was taking it to a museum in California for reassembly and display.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.