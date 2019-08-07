H-E-B is making a major investment in its e-commerce and digital businesses by announcing it will build a huge new tech center in San Antonio that will employ more than 500 people.
The new 150,000-square-foot, 5-story building will be located in the heart of the Arsenal campus in downtown San Antonio. Construction is expected to start in the summer of 2020.
This is the latest in the company’s expansion efforts in the digital space with more than 5,500 e-commerce employees who are part of the retailer’s H-E-B Curbside and home delivery teams.
The new facility will add 500 new jobs in San Antonio and H-E-B will relocate its employees from other locations in the city to house its digital teams closer together. With the growth of H-E-B Digital, which includes its product, design, technology and e-commerce teams, the company strengthens its position as a leading digital retailer and brick-and-mortar business.
“Our success starts with our people, who provide exceptional hospitality to deliver world-class shopping and digital experiences,” said Craig Boyan, H-E-B President. “We’re committed to hiring more people, adding the necessary skills to become both a better tech company and even stronger brick-and-mortar retailer.”
H-E-B is the largest private employer in Texas and the impact of the announcement was not lost on the political leaders.
“H-E-B’s service to customers, commitment to community and drive for innovation are why they are so much more than a store, and why the city of San Antonio is honored and proud of this incredible growth of 500 highly-skilled jobs,” said San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg. “Just as no store does more than our H-E-B, no city achieves more than San Antonio because of H-E-B.”
In a clear effort to compete with other major retailers, including WalMart and Amazon, H-E-B has made a series of investments to integrate more innovative technology-based services into its digital lineup. The company expects to expand its e-commerce offerings such as H-E-B Curbside and H-E-B Home Delivery, which are expected to be at over 200 locations by year’s end, and H-E-B Go, a mobile solution that allows people to scan and pay for their items with their phones.
“H-E-B continues to have an outsized impact on our community. One of our region’s greatest strengths is our willingness and eagerness to serve others, and H-E-B consistently leads the way in this respect,” said Graham Weston, co-founder of Rackspace and Geekdom. “These 1,000 Partners will be digitally innovating from right here in downtown San Antonio, serving Texans everywhere. Another thing we do exceptionally well as a region is celebrate. Today, we should all celebrate H-E-B. 500 new tech jobs in our community is the type of commitment that sets us on an entirely new path.”
H-E-B already operates a similar center facility in Austin, and this new workspace will offer a variety of dynamic work areas spread throughout the floor plan, including open collaboration areas, individual work spaces and meeting rooms equipped with advanced technology and video conferencing capabilities.
San Antonio-based Lake Flato Architects will design the project, which will boast modern amenities and cutting-edge features while incorporating design elements found throughout the Arsenal campus.
“The San Antonio tech center will be become part of the new front door to our Arsenal campus, just as H-E-B Digital is creating a new front door for our customers online and via mobile shopping experiences,” said Jag Bath, H-E-B Chief Digital Officer.
