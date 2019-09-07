A Kerrville-area woman was in the county jail Friday on accusations of neglecting 36 farm animals and dogs.
Jenna K. Lewis was arrested Thursday on three-dozen misdemeanor charges and had bail bonds totalling $72,000.
The initial 11-page criminal complaint, filed Dec. 1, 2016, accused Lewis of neglecting mostly horses, but also some dogs, miniature donkeys, a goat and chickens. The animals were seized in summer 2016 by Kerr County animal control officers, according to previous news reports.
Animal control officer Nichole Golden, at the time, said the horses and donkeys showed signs of neglect, all were underweight, the stallions consumed an entire roll of hay in three days, and the mother of one of the foals had wounds to her mouth and face due to a halter that was too tight.
“The first full day they were here, we had to refill the big water troughs four times,” Golden said at the time.
County prosecutors suffered a setback last month after Lewis’s court-appointed attorney, Brett Ferguson, filed a motion to quash the complaint, which was approved by County Court-at-Law Judge Susan Harris on Aug. 21.
Ferguson argued, in his March 15 motion to quash, that Lewis’s rights under the U.S. Constitution — namely, the Fifth, Sixth and 14th Amendments — were violated due to the county’s failure to sufficiently state what law she was accused of breaking, and because it otherwise failed to properly inform her of the charges. Ferguson also argued that the complaint failed to specify “which charge applies to which animal,” among other objections.
“The amended (complaint) fails to properly describe the animals with particularity so as to provide the defendant with actual notice of which animals were treated cruelly and in what way they were treated cruelly,” states Ferguson’s motion to quash.
In response, the office of County Attorney Heather Stebbins filed a motion to dismiss the complaint, which Harris granted on Aug. 22.
The county filed a new, 111-page complaint the same day containing 36 reworded charges and photos of the animals.
The new complaint alleges Lewis committed 36 counts of animal cruelty on, about and prior to July 7, 2016. Each class A misdemeanor charge is punishable by as much as a year in the county jail and a $4,000 fine.
It’s anticipated that Harris will re-appoint Ferguson to the case. He declined to offer details about the case at this time, but said “we intend to fight this vigorously.”
