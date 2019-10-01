Neighborhoods throughout Kerrville are invited to join forces with thousands of communities nationwide for the 36th Annual National Night Out crime and drug prevention event.
From 5:30 to 8:00 p.m., residents in neighborhoods throughout Kerrville and across the nation lock their doors, turn on outside lights and spend the evening outside. Many neighborhoods throughout Kerrville can host a variety of special events such as block parties, cookouts, visits from first responders, flashlight walks, contests, youth activities and safety fairs.
National Night Out, or NNO, is meant to generate support for local anti-crime programs and strengthen neighborhood spirit and police/community partnerships, which sends a message to criminals that neighborhoods are organized and fighting back, according to a press release from the Kerrville Police Department.
“This is a night for America to stand together and promote awareness, safety and neighborhood unity,” said NNO’s founder and executive director Matt Peskin.
NNO is sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch and co-sponsored locally by the Kerrville Police Department. More than 15,000 communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories, Canadian cities and military bases around the world participate. In all, more than 37 million people are expected to take part this year.
Any crime prevention organization or community group inside the city limits of Kerrville who are interested in hosting a NNO event is invited to contact KPD Sgt. Jonathan Lamb at 830-258-1371.
