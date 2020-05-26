A man who pleaded guilty to felony marijuana dealing on May 21 was jailed three days later on accusations of possessing methamphetamine, heroin and opioids without a prescription.
Clavius D. Hierholzer, 18, appeared before 216th District Judge Albert D. Pattillo III on May 21 and was allowed the opportunity to complete five years of probation and thereby avoid a felony conviction.
Per a plea agreement between his attorney, Benjamin Rosenbach, and 216th District Attorney Lucy Wilke, Hierholzer’s marijuana dealing charge was reduced in severity from a third degree felony punishable by as much as 10 years in prison to a charge punishable by as much as two years in state jail.
The first stipulation Hierholzer agreed to in his probation agreement was “commit no new offenses.”
Hierholzer was booked at the Kerr County jail May 24 after his arrest by a Kerrville police officer. He was being held on bonds totaling $11,200.
Hierholzer is being accused of possessing less than 1 gram each of meth and heroin; possessing less than 28 grams of opioids without a prescription; and possession of drug paraphernalia. The meth and heroin charges are felonies; the rest are misdemeanors.
