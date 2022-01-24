Dr. Kim Arvidsson, a physicist and astronomer at Schreiner University, readys the 16-inch telescope in the domed observatory next to the Loftis Family Science Center in preparation for the Friday, Jan. 28 Star Party. The public is invited and admission is free. Viewers will be able to see planets, star clusters and galaxies, weather permitting, of course. (Times photo by Roger Mathews/photo@dailytimes.com)
It is time once again, weather permitting, of course, to gaze up to the sky at the next Star Party, hosted by Schreiner University’s Loftis Family Science Center. The free event is open to the public and set for 7 p.m Friday, Jan. 28, until around midnight. Participants may come and go as they please.
Using the observatory’s 16-inch telescope, viewers can see planets, stars, star clusters and galaxies. The big telescope is housed in the domed building next to the Science Center, and there will be several 8-inch telescopes available for viewing as well.
