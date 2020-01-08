Residents have been invited to meet with local police officers to discuss community issues, learn more about their jobs and build good relationships in an informal setting — McDonald’s.
As part of the Kerrville Police Department’s ongoing Coffee With A Cop series, officers will be on hand to meet residents from 8 to 10 a.m. Thursday at McDonald’s, 1308 Junction Highway.
Thursday’s event will be particularly special, as it takes place on National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day and will include the participation of peace officers from the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office and Ingram Police Department.
“As a new decade unfolds, local communities look forward to a growing economy, low unemployment and a prospering, safe and united citizenry,” states a press release from Kevin Mazzu, owner-operator of the local McDonald’s.
“Our local families, businesses, schools and faith-based organizations, along with local government and law enforcement, all play a vital role in the future of our community. Building strong relationships is a key to building strong communities. And coffee is more than just your favorite morning beverage; it’s a connector, a culture and a community-builder. McDonald’s of Kerrville will again use coffee to help connect the community and law enforcement.”
The Coffee With A Cop series was spearheaded by Kevin and Lis Mazzu, who own five McDonald’s restaurants in the Hill Country, including the three locations in Kerrville.
“We enjoy being involved in the community, and we like doing things with the schools, families and with law enforcement,” said Kevin Mazzu last fall.
One purpose of the events is to “build community trust and respect between the Kerrville Police Department and the citizens we serve and protect,” said Sgt. Jonathan Lamb, Kerrville Police Department spokesman in a press release last fall.
“McDonald’s restaurants of Kerrville, Fredericksburg and Junction will continue to work with local law enforcement throughout the year to host additional ‘Coffee with a Cop’ events with the goal of improving relationships between law enforcement and community members — one cup of coffee at a time,” said Mazzu in his press release.
