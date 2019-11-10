Kerr County elections officials are seeking volunteers who would like to become deputy registrars for the next year or so.
Volunteer deputy registrars are responsible for handing out and receiving voter registration
cards, making sure the cards are filled out correctly and turning the cards in to the Kerr County Elections Office in a timely manner.
Volunteering for this position means taking on a position of trust and responsibility, said Bob Reeves, Kerr County Tax Assessor-Collector and Elections Administrator.
These appointments to Kerr County volunteer deputy registrar positions are good through Dec. 31, 2020.
Those who want to become a Kerr County volunteer deputy registrar are required to complete a training class.
Participants are asked to choose to attend one of the three upcoming training sessions:
• Wednesday, Nov. 20, 3-5 p.m.
• Wednesday, Dec. 18, 3-5 p.m.
• Monday, Jan. 6, 3-5 p.m.
Classes are all offered in the Kerr County Commissioners Courtroom on the first floor of the
Kerr County Courthouse, 700 Main St.
To sign up for one of the class sessions, contact the Kerr County elections department at 830-792-2242.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.