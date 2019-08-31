This weekend will be a typical summer weekend as we head through Labor Day.
Mostly sunny skies continue this holiday weekend with highs in the middle 90s each day. Lows hold in the lower to middle 70s each night.
There are some indications we could see a few 60s at night if skies remain clear. The nights are getting a little longer and helping us out a few degrees at night in some cases.
Isolated storms are possible over the weekend, but are not a guarantee.
Labor Day should be mostly sunny with a few stray storms possible. Highs top out in the middle to upper 90s.
Models are indicating a few showers by Wednesday and Thursday. Highs hold in the 90s.
Cary Burgess is a certified broadcast meteorologist. Find him on Facebook at www.facebook.com/drdopplerhillcountry. Email him at dryline34@yahoo.com.
