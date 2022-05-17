Soon to be ex-mayor Bill Blackburn listens as fellow council members tell about their first experience with him. The Arcadia Live was full of friends and associates of Blackburn, there to give him a royal send-off.
One of many gifts to Mayor Bill Blackburn included a sign made by the Kerrville Streets Department with the words Kerrville Kindness, 2018-2022. Kindness was a hallmark of Blackburn's tenure as the 59th mayor of Kerrville.
Brenda Hughes, who was reelected to her position as Place 4 council member, takes the oath of office from Judge Stephen Ables, and standing next to her husband, Buzzie. Mike Hayes, Kerrville city attorney stands by to hold the microphone for Judge Ables.
Roger Mathews
New Kerrville Mayor Judy Eychner is sworn into office by Judge Stephen Ables, and alongside her husband George, in a ceremony at the Arcadia Live, Tuesday.
Joe Herring Jr. takes the oath of office standing next to his wife, Carolyn, with Judge Stephen Ables. City attorney Mike Hayes stands by holding the microphone for Judge Ables.
Former mayor Bill Blackburn conducted his last city council meeting Tuesday, when the council voted for resolution 21-2022, that canvassed the returns and declared the results of the May 7 election. Also approved was the canvass of votes for the bond election, which is to pay for the public safety facility.
