A dispute between neighbors that turned deadly in December 2020 didn’t result in criminal charges, and the case remains open, according to justice system officials.
A Dec. 14, 2020, shootout between neighbors Mart Hanna and Kenneth Brown resulted in the death of Hanna and an investigation by the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of Texas Rangers, according to a press release from KCSO shortly after the incident.
