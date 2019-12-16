The water in Louise Hays Park is in for a fishy surprise.
The area will soon be stocked with two shipments of rainbow trout: one on Dec. 19 and the second on Jan. 29. In total, the river will get 4,800 trout, 2,400 on each shipment.
The rainbow trout are provided by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s A.E. Wood Fish Hatchery in San Marcos.
The stocking is timed with winter water temperatures dropping to a level necessary for the survival of the trout.
Everyone is invited to come to Louise Hays Park to enjoy what a press release from the City of Kerrville calls a great fishing experience.
Individuals older than 17 years of age are required by law to have a valid freshwater fishing license. As per statewide regulations, there is no minimum length limit and the daily bag limit is five trout.
For information regarding community fishing lakes, fishing regulations, license requirements and rainbow trout fishing tips, visit tpwd.state.tx.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.