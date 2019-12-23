In August, a coordinated cyber attack was launched on 22 Texas cities and government agencies, crippling the operations of many of the services to those communities, but the good news is none of those cities paid a ransom to free up their systems.
With the help of the state of Texas, those cities, including Keene near Fort Worth, were able to rebuild their systems from backups without having to pay ransoms. In this case, hackers wanted $2.5 million to free up the systems.
While the ransoms weren’t paid, the cities were taken offline and the episode was an important reminder about the need for greater vigilance when it comes to cybersecurity.
“It’s a sign of our times,” said Kerrville City Councilman Gary Cochrane. “There’s crooks and criminals out there that are trying to steal money and that’s really what it boils down to. They’re trying to get something for nothing.”
For many, it’s not uncommon to find a sketchy email, social media message or weird text asking for personal information, a thinly veiled scam or virus waiting to happen with one wrong click. But for large entities — governments, school districts, corporations and the like — cyber threats can risk the time, money and information of thousands.
County and city governments as well as school districts hold large amounts of personally identifiable information such as social security numbers and drivers license numbers, student records and taxpayer dollars that are at risk.
A 2019 report by the National League of Cities said a local government is infiltrated every day. The average cost of a data breach in 2016 was $6.53 million. In many cases, insurance companies paid the ransom, but in many cases taxpayers are on the hook for part of the damage.
State Comptroller Glenn Hagar said in a press release that in 2017, Texas ranked third compared to other states in the number of cybercrime victims and second in the number of financial losses.
According to Wade Ivy, assistant superintendent of administration and human resources for the Kerrville Independent School District, KISD faces cyber threats such as viruses and phishing emails multiple times a day.
“It’s in our minds here in the central office a great deal because we’re responsible for protecting all of our people, whether that’s physically, emotionally or cyber,” Ivy said. “When it comes to the campuses, we’re expecting them to think first and understand that we’re responsible for all of this information and we can’t just let it get out.”
A CYBER BATTLE
The City of Kerrville’s Information Technology director, Charvy Tork, said she can’t share how exactly the city battles cybersecurity threats, as did Bruce Motheral, Kerr County’s IT director.
“Once you publish an article like this, you put yourself on the radar and potentially become a challenge for someone,” Tork said.
While the detailed, specific methods of cybersecurity can’t be shared, Ivy said KISD takes multiple measures to combat cyber threats each day: educating employees about the district’s network, frequent password changes, technological maintenance and updates and firewall protection (the barrier between the district network and the World Wide Web).
“Our network administrator checks the logs of (our) firewall every day,” Ivy said. “He’s looking for certain things that might indicate a trend, something new that we need to respond to.”
Worst case scenario would be a situation where data is held at ransom or if someone gets their hands on a great amount of personal information, Ivy said.
“We do a lot of things as a school district and technology overarches all of it. For the technology department, it is the highest priority,” Ivy said. “Once (personally identifiable information) is out there, you have no idea what’s going to go and what’s going to be used. That’d be a big, big deal.”
Most of the threats the district faces come in the form of emails, Ivy said. KISD has never had a major breach where thousands were at risk, but there was one breach where a single employee fell for a malicious email pretending to be the KISD system and gave their password away. The situation was easily derailed before any harm was done.
“The size of the issue doesn’t matter, the response is always going to be the same as far as the investigative process and things like that,” Ivy said.
In the case of a breach, the IT department would immediately do what it could to “stop the bleeding,” Ivy said, and prevent more damage from happening. Second, the affected hardware or software would be isolated and set aside to be investigated later.
Then the phone calls would happen with the district’s cyber insurance — Texas Association of School Boards — the insurance company that underwrites the cybersecurity policy, the company who runs cybersecurity investigations and remediation and the law firm who represents the district, Ivy said.
SUPPORT FROM
ELECTED LEADERS
The National League of Cities and the Public Technology Institute conducted a study that found local governments across the U.S. are making cybersecurity improvements, but often lack support from elected leaders.
In Kerrville, Place 4 council member Delayne Sigerman said cybersecurity is important to her, but it’s not often in her mind day to day because she believes the city’s IT department is well-equipped and has it under control.
“If they weren’t doing their job, it would probably be something I think about daily,” Sigerman said. “I really have that peace and confidence in them that they are surely protecting and keeping our data and keeping it secure. ... I can focus on homeless or housing or the various things EIC is working on, our projects for quality of life (instead).”
Cochrane added that cyber security is in the back of his head most of the time.
As for Kerr County, Precinct 2 Commissioner Tom Moser said he highly supports cybersecurity, ranking it almost as important as general public and employee safety.
“It’s becoming more and more important every single day and will continue to do so because we rely so much on documentation that’s in digital format,” Moser said. “(A breach) could bring a whole county or city or federal government or communications system to its knees. ... Fortunately, we’ve got a good system and we keep it that way.”
Precinct 3 Commissioner Jonathan Letz said that last summer, the commissioners hired an outside company to run an audit on the county’s cybersecurity, and the company found no problems.
“We get a lot of attacks, but we’ve been able to thwart all of them,” Letz said, adding that cyber security is close to number one on his list of priorities. “I think we’re doing a really good job.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.