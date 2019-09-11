Local health care information and free health tests await those who go to the Boomers & Beyond Health and Wellness Fair today.
The Boomers and Beyond Alliance is working with the city of Kerrville’s Senior Services Advisory Board to host the event. Along with telling attendees about health care options, health care providers will provide hearing tests, vision, glaucoma and dry eye tests, blood sugar and blood pressure tests and more.
The event is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Dietert Center, 451 Guadalupe St.
