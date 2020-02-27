A visiting neuroscientist will give a talk on how the human brain processes decision making.
Sara Wasserman will present “The Neuroscience of Decision-Making” at Schreiner University on March 9 as part of The Harry Crate Lecture Series.
Wasserman’s research seeks to help people understand how the brain drives contextually appropriate decision-making, according to her bio from Wellesley College, where she is principal investigator of the Wasserman Lab. The Wasserman Lab, which is in Massachusetts, makes extensive use of experiments on the fruit fly “to examine how well-defined sensory circuits demonstrate both robustness and flexibility required to generate appropriate behavior in the face of changing internal and external environments,” according to the lab’s website. The lab also uses virtual reality flight simulators, which can be viewed at www.wassermanlab.com.
Wasserman graduated from Wellesley in 2002 with a double major in neuroscience and theater studies.
Her lecture will start at 7:30 p.m. March 9 in the Floyd and Kathleen Cailloux Campus Activity Center Ballrooms, Schreiner University, 2100 Memorial Boulevard.
The Harry Crate Lecture Series is named in memory of Harry Crate, a former Schreiner University math and engineering professor known for his love of discussing science and technology with students and faculty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.