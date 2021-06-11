The Kerr County Community Emergency Response Team will hold a recruitment event 10 a.m.-noon on Saturday, June 12, at the Hill Country Youth Event Center, 3785 Texas 27 in Kerrville.

“We’re looking for some volunteers who can truly be citizen heroes should disaster strike our community,” said Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator William B. “Dub” Thomas. “Come Saturday morning and hear what we have to say about our emergency response squad and ask us any questions about the service. Me and other veterans of the squad will be there to brief you and, hopefully, add you to our roster as we look to rebuild our ranks following the pandemic year.”

