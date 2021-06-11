The Kerr County Community Emergency Response Team will hold a recruitment event 10 a.m.-noon on Saturday, June 12, at the Hill Country Youth Event Center, 3785 Texas 27 in Kerrville.
“We’re looking for some volunteers who can truly be citizen heroes should disaster strike our community,” said Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator William B. “Dub” Thomas. “Come Saturday morning and hear what we have to say about our emergency response squad and ask us any questions about the service. Me and other veterans of the squad will be there to brief you and, hopefully, add you to our roster as we look to rebuild our ranks following the pandemic year.”
Complaints about pedestrian safety along the single, narrow sidewalk next to northbound traffic on the Sidney Baker bridge have raised interest in the possibility of giving the path a slight facelift. At the May 4 city council meeting, council members announced they are seeking funds to widen the sidewalk and narrow the vehicle lanes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.