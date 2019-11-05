The public is invited to a free presentation on the history of the Hispanic community in Kerrville.
The event, sponsored by the Kerrville Genealogical Society, is set for 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20.
Robert Guerrero Puig, a local historian and family researcher, will offer the free presentation.
“His extensive volume on early family members offers a wide-ranging look at their lives and is available in the Society’s Library,” states a press release from the society.
The event will be held in the Guadalupe Basin Natural Resources Center auditorium, 125 Lehmann Drive.
The presentation will follow the society’s monthly meeting, which will feature a presentation of the Outstanding Volunteer Award.
“Hispanics first arrived in the area over 140 years ago and their lives and livelihoods have been intertwined with European settlers from early times,” states a society press release. “The Hispanic population has been, from the beginning, an essential and vital, although not often well-recognized, part of the area’s culture.”
Everyone with an interest in genealogy is invited to the society’s monthly meetings held on the third Wednesday of the month. After a short business meeting, a guest speaker will talk on a genealogy or history topic, followed by refreshments.
The Kerrville Genealogical Research Center & Library down the hall will be open until 5 p.m. after the monthly meeting as well as Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Members of the society will be on hand to show people how the research library can help them find their ancestors.
Wednesday meeting dates for Spring 2020 are Jan. 15, Feb. 19, March 18. April 15 and May 20, and speakers will be announced soon.
Find more online at https://kerrvillegenealogy.wordpress.com/, on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/KerrvilleGenealogicalSociety or by phone at 830-315-1836.
