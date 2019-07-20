The Kerr County Commissioners Court are considering the renewal of a fee that residents pay when registering motor vehicles.
This is just one of the items on the agenda at the commissioners’ regularly scheduled meeting Monday.
Residents already pay the $10 fee, said county tax assessor Bob Reeves, but it must be reviewed on an annual basis. The revenue goes toward maintaining county roads — the County Road and Bridge Fund.
The commissioners also could authorize an interlocal agreement between the county and the state DMV for the provision of equipment and consumables.
The DMV provides the county all of the equipment for motor vehicle titles and registration — such as computers, printers and monitors — but the DMV wants a new agreement drawn up, Reeves said.
But items related to the DMV aren’t all the commissioners will talk about. They also will consider authorizing more wastewater system connections to the East Kerr County Center Point Wastewater Project.
The project, which has been under construction for several years, has a projected completion date of Feb. 17, 2020. It cost the county $28.02 million.
Also on Monday’s agenda is discussion about renewing county employees’ benefits for the next fiscal year and the Kerr Economic Development Corporation budget for the next fiscal year.
In executive session, the commissioners will talk about pending and possible litigation.
The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. Monday at the courthouse, 700 Main St.
