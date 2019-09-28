The weekend will remain very warm and humid.
More clouds are in the forecast this week as deep tropical moisture remains in place across the area.
Partly sunny skies are expected today. Rain chances are slim, but not zero percent. Highs top out in the lower 90s. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Southeast winds become gusty at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight will be even warmer. Low clouds develop with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows remain in the
lower to middle 70s. Southeast winds continue at 10 to 15 mph.
Mostly cloudy skies are expected Sunday. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible. Highs top out around 90 degrees. Southeast winds average 15 to 20 mph with higher gusts possible.
Scattered thunderstorms are in the forecast again Monday with highs around 90 degrees.
Looking ahead, rain is possible through Wednesday.
A cold front could drop temperatures late this coming week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.