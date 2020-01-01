Kerr County Sheriff W.R. “Rusty” Hierholzer will be the first to tell you that if billionaire Jeffrey Epstein was in the Kerr County jail, it would have been much harder to kill himself, because here they pay attention to those at risk of suicide.
Epstein, who was at the center of a scandal involving the trafficking of underage girls, died Aug. 10 by what a medical examiner said was suicide in Metropolitan Jail in New York City.
“In my 20 years as sheriff, there has been one completed suicide,” Hierholzer said during a recent conversation with The Times. “Hundreds have tried.”
Just a few days ago, one of Kerr County’s inmates tried to commit suicide by using pants as a noose, but was stopped before they could carry out the act.
It’s been more than 15 years since someone was able to die by suicide in Kerr County’s jail, and that’s simply because the corrections officers pay attention, Hierholzer said.
Skepticism has abounded about Epstein’s death, even spawning an internet meme whereby people record themselves “finding” notes in various out-of-the-way places — on top of a telephone pole, inside a fish’s mouth, etc. — that says, “Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself.”
Hierholzer also expressed skepticism and said Epstein probably would have survived to trial if he’d been in the Kerr County jail. An investigation following the man’s death found irregularities at the New York facility, and two guards have been charged with negligence in Epstein’s death.
“We may never know what really happened (to Epstein),” Hierholzer said.
The last Kerr County jail inmate who killed himself, 36-year-old Richard Joseph Bolling, did so on Dec. 11, 2004. He’d tied a bedsheet around his neck, affixed it to an object in his cell, got on his knees and leaned forward until he passed out, Hierholzer said.
Shortly after the death, Hierholzer and Bolling’s attorney said the man showed no signs of wanting to harm himself, so he wasn’t put on suicide watch at the jail, which would have involved more frequent checks by jailers.
Since the 2004 death, suicide prevention has increased in the Kerr County jail, including more frequent checks of inmates and measures required by the 2017 Sandra Bland law. The law diverts people with mental health and substance abuse issues toward treatment and makes it easier for mentally ill defendants to receive personal bonds, among other measures.
The jail has a control room that’s manned 24/7, and direct, visual contact is made with each inmate every 30 minutes on average, Hierholzer said. The state jail commission requires visual contact every hour, and every 15-30 minutes for inmates who are deemed suicide risks.
In a daily checklist, a member of the jail command staff keeps track of items, including every pair of scissors and every razor, and if any go missing, the facility goes into lockdown mode until the items are found, Hierholzer said.
Texas jailers also are required to undergo four hours of suicide prevention training annually.
“I’m very proud of the staff we have. They are very well trained,” Hierholzer said.
This is some really good stuff. Congratulations to the Sheriff. I wonder what our daily operational costs for the jail are, and what a plot of jail expenses vs jail population would look like. The Sheriff, County Commissioners and County Treasurer have not disclosed these numbers. Knowing the daily cost per prisoner is fundamental, and it seems all Texas Sheriffs know this number. Sheriff Salazar in in Bexar County says his cost is $67.00 per prisoner per day. Is this why Texas county jails are rushing to send us prisoners for $50.00 per day?
