Julia Arnold, Kerrville Junior Service Guild member and employee of Peterson Health, serves children at Hill Country Youth Ranch prior to their dance performance during a Thanksgiving meal at the youth ranch on Monday.
Tess Lara, Kerrville Junior Service Guild member and employee of the Hill Country Crisis Council, serves Judy and Harold Wilson during a Thanksgiving meal at the youth ranch on Monday. Judy Wilson is HCYR Board Chair and Harold Wilson is a HCYR Foundation Trustee.
Tony Gallucci
Richard Hernandez, Hill Country Youth Ranch recreation director, delivers an opening prayer Monday at the ranch in Ingram, as children, staff and other guests sit down for a Thanksgiving meal.
Tony Gallucci
In 1977, a handful of children removed from their homes by the state due to abuse or neglect gathered with their temporary caretakers at a picnic table in a wooded valley near Brushy Creek in Ingram for a Thanksgiving meal.
The tradition continued at the Hill Country Youth Ranch for decades thereafter — albeit in a dining/activity hall — with the latest meal held Monday for about 60 of the children being housed at the ranch.
