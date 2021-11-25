In 1977, a handful of children removed from their homes by the state due to abuse or neglect gathered with their temporary caretakers at a picnic table in a wooded valley near Brushy Creek in Ingram for a Thanksgiving meal. 

The tradition continued at the Hill Country Youth Ranch for decades thereafter — albeit in a dining/activity hall — with the latest meal held Monday for about 60 of the children being housed at the ranch. 

