A 25-year-old Uvalde man pleaded guilty Wednesday to killing 8-year-old Arianna Guido and injuring her then-5-year-old cousin in a drunk-driving crash two years ago.
Isaac Barboza Jr. appeared before 216th District Judge Albert D. Pattillo III on Wednesday and pleaded guilty to intoxication manslaughter and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, each of which is a felony punishable by as much as 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. He also pleaded guilty to possessing less than 1 gram of amphetamine -- in this case Adderall -- without a prescription.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.