Peterson Health partnered with the Guadalupe Watercolor Society to splash the walls with artwork in the hospital’s Outpatient Rehabilitation Department.
The pieces, from various artists and sharing no particular theme, fill up a corridor where they will remain until the end of August.
While this is the first time that the Guadalupe Watercolor Society has made this partnership with Peterson, the program — called Community Art Lending Program — has been going on for several years with other individuals and organizations hanging their art in Peterson facilities.
The watercolor group has been around for about 26 years and consists of more than 70 members, said the group’s president, Jeanne Heiss. She liked the idea of the partnership, because it gives her members the opportunity to show their work in the summertime.
All of the artwork on display is for sale.
For more information on the program, contact Lisa Winters, Peterson’s director of marketing and community relations, at 830-258-7628.
