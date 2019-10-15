When it comes to tourism, the Hill Country Arts Foundation continues to be a key driver for the city of Ingram.
The Ingram City Council will hear a report about how more than 8,000 visitors came to Ingram over the last three months to visit the area, with many of those coming to the Hill Country Arts Foundation. This is similar to past years, according to Sarah Derousseau, the executive director of the Hill Country Arts Foundation that oversees the West Kerr County Visitor’s Center.
While the majority of the visitors from July through September were from other parts of Texas, there were some who came from as far as the Philippines, Norway and Denmark.
“I don’t think they specifically came just to see Stonehenge II, but we are No. 1 on TripAdvisor for the area,” Derousseau said. “People who are visiting cities around us, who are passing through look up local attractions. ... We’re a stop on the way.”
September made up for about half of all the visitors in the three-month period, which Derousseau attributes to the weekend-long Texas Arts and Crafts Fair, which was held last month.
The city of Ingram pays the West Kerr County Visitor’s Center $2,000 quarterly for its function as a draw to the area. The council will consider approving this quarter’s payment at the regular city council meeting today at 6 p.m. at the Ingram City Hall, 230 Texas Highway 39.
The council also will talk about allowing the Ingram Police Department to use some telecommunications equipment from the Elgin Police Department.
Gee, I thought Ingram was a Texas Colonia, as per the claim by the city and the proclamation of the County Commissioners. Now Colonias are quite the opposite of tourist attractions. Webster defines a Colonia as: "an unincorporated settlement (as of Mexican-Americans or Mexicans) in the U.S. usually near the Mexican border that typically has poor services and squalid conditions"...hmmm do you think Ingram's self proclaimed Colonia status is nothing more than a ploy to horn in on government welfare intended for some of the poorest people in the Western Hemisphere?
