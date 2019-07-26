Jenna Cummings smiles while she gracefully rolls her wheelchair onto her driveway around lunchtime on Tuesday. She knows that her friends have bought her a present, and she doesn’t want to miss its arrival.
Those same friends gather around her on the driveway. They, too, are eagerly awaiting her present. They’ve been friends with Jenna for almost 40 years. More specifically, they have loved their friend for 40 years. Jenna has laughed with them, cried with them and has always found ways to lift their spirits, regardless of the situation.
“I have never heard of a person who didn’t like Jenna,” said Becky Carpenter, who has been Jenna’s close friend since 1980. “They don’t just like her. They love her. She’s an amazing woman.”
At the moment, they are amazed at the courage she’s displayed during a difficult situation. In 1995, Jenna was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. Her condition worsened last September. She went from walking with a cane to primarily having to move around in a wheelchair; she struggled eating, couldn’t even fit her wheelchair through the door of her master bathroom and needed two people to help her shower.
Her friends wanted to help.
They decided that renovating her bathroom to make it wheelchair accessible was a good place to start, so they started a fundraiser on Facebook. They raised $8,000 dollars within two hours — more than enough to cover the renovation funds.
But the fundraiser didn’t end there. Her friends then tried to raise enough money to purchase a wheelchair-accessible van. In the next few weeks, Jenna’s friends across the country had donated $50,000 to the cause — Jenna was about to get a new van.
Jenna’s friend group labored tirelessly for two weeks to remodel her bathroom. Their hard work paid off. Jenna’s eyes welled with tears when she saw the finished product, complete with a wider entrance, rails to help her navigate the room, a larger shower area and a waterproof wheelchair.
She was feeling joyful once again at 1:36 p.m. on Tuesday as she watched her new white van turn the corner onto her street. She admits that having a new bathroom and van will make her life easier, but more importantly, they are tangible evidence of how much love she has in her life.
Her friends are just trying to return the same affection that she has shown them. According to them, she’s helped them endure tragedies and just simply made them laugh at moments they really needed to smile.
The fundraiser, bathroom and the van were her friends’ way of saying “thank you.”
“There is nobody I know who could walk through MS with the grace and beauty that she’s had,” said Kim Richards, who’s been Jenna’s friend since she was 14 years old. “You never hear her complain. She’s happy all the time, joyful and humble. … She’s a pretty incredible lady.”
RAISING FUNDS
Richards’ first husband, Michael Davidson, then the youth minister at Trinity Baptist, passed away in a plane crash outside of Kerrville on April 25, 1998, leaving Richards — pregnant with twins — to care for a 3-year-old and a 15-month-old by herself.
Jenna, though, was there to mourn with her friend. For several months, she arrived at Richards’ house every day. She cleaned, cooked meals, watched her children and offered plenty of hugs.
Richards’ situation eventually improved. She remarried Greg Richards, and their children (Macy, Alex, Emily, MIchaela and Mikinna Richards) are now young adults. But she still appreciates Jenna’s willingness to do everything in her power to help her during her greatest period of vulnerability 21 years ago.
“She ran my house for several months. … She just provided tremendous comfort that can only come from a friend who you have had since you were 14,” Richards said. “If she knows you need something, she will do her very best to meet that need, oftentimes a sacrifice to herself.”
When Richards launched the fundraiser on Facebook to renovate the bathroom, she quickly discovered that she was merely one of the many people who had experienced Jenna’s compassion.
She continuously received notes from people sharing stories of how Jenna impacted their lives. People who hadn’t seen Jenna in more than 20 years reached out to her, asking how they could help.
In other words, it’s not that surprising that Richards and her friends convinced the community to donate $50,000 to Jenna’s fundraiser in such a short amount of time.
“With this fundraiser, you could really see the impact she had on so many people,” Richards said. “She just has a joyful heart, and it affects everyone in the room that she comes in contact with.”
REMODELING THE BATHROOM
To this day, Carpenter isn’t sure why Jenna wanted to be her friend when they first met.
When they were in junior high at Grace Christian School, Jenna was the popular girl, loved by everyone. Carpenter, meanwhile, claims she was shy, introverted and had low self-esteem.
Jenna looked past her insecurities. In Carpenter, she saw a funny, kind and genuine person. Plus, they were both originally from California; she thought that was cool.
“I just appreciated her realness,” Jenna said.
Carpenter still didn’t have her driver’s license in 1980, so Jenna drove all the way to her house in Ingram to give her rides. (“Which was a big deal back then,” Carpenter said). She drove her to parties, to the shopping malls and to local youth group meetings. The gesture may seem small, but to Carpenter, it helped boost her self-confidence.
“She was always a bright light — funny and perky,” Carpenter said. “She could listen to your hardships, as well, and she always knew what to say. She could always make you laugh, just always.”
Carpenter has remained friends with Jenna since junior high. When Jenna needed help this February, Carpenter and her husband, Scott Carpenter, were there to (literally) lend a helping hand. Jenna entered the hospital on Feb. 25 after experiencing a severe flare up of her MS. That’s when the Carpenters and some of their friends decided it was time to remodel the bathroom. After their day jobs, they arrived at the Cummings’ household to work in the evenings and nights. Becky Carpenter made sure everyone was well fed. Her husband oversaw the renovations. He and his friends tiled the bathroom floor in granite, installed rails throughout the room and cut out the door in the bathroom to make it wider
“It’s just so neat to see the community rally around her,” Becky Carpenter said. “But, like I said, it’s not that surprising, because Jenna is just loved by everyone.”
RECEIVING THE VAN
After showing her some of the features of the van, Santosh Shankar, who drove the van from Houston to Kerrville, asked Jenna if she wanted to go on a test ride.
Jenna flashed another grin — of course she did. Shankar drove Jenna and company around Loop 534.
“This day has been unbelievable,” Jenna said Tuesday afternoon. “I can’t take it all in. … I have been overwhelmed with all the kindness that the community has shown to me, my friends and family.”
She admits that her condition can be overwhelming, too, candidly calling multiple sclerosis a “cruddy disease.” She’s always been independent, so she hates asking people for help.
As a mother of three boys, she loves sports, but the disease has prevented her from attending some of her children’s sporting events.
She was in the hospital when her youngest son’s (Sam Cummings) high school basketball team (Our Lady of the Hills) played in the TAPPS 3A state basketball game.
She had to watch the Hawks’ 50-47 win over Midland Classical Academy on an iPad.
“I let everyone on the third floor ARU unit hear about it,” Jenna said. “I was a proud mother.”
She also knows that she can experience another setback at any moment; such is life for a person dealing with MS. But she’s decided to be optimistic about her future. In her mind, it’s easy to have joy: She has her faith in God, a loving family and great friends.
“It’s amazing,” Jenna said. “I hope I can return tenfold what they have done for me.”
In their minds, she already has.
