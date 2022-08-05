A felony charge has been dismissed against a Kerr County resident accused of inappropriately touching a girl in April.
Following an arrest and an indictment on a charge of indecency with a child with sexual contact, the 198th District Attorney’s Office filed a motion to dismiss the charge on Aug. 3, on the grounds that “the evidence is insufficient,” in the language of the motion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.