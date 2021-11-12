Tivy High School orchestra students who earned a spot in the Texas Music Educators Association Region 29 Honor Orchestra include, from left, front row, Catie Painter, bass; Phaedra Bowlby, violin; Isabella Barker, violin; Rowyn Bowlby, cello; Ella O’Donnell, violin; Alina McCormick, violin and Joshua Sutton, bass. On the back row are, from left, Jackie Shin, violin; Jimmy Shin, violin; Josh Aspinall, violin; and Dylan Moreno, violin.
All 11 Tivy High School orchestra students who auditioned in San Antonio for the Texas Music Educators Association Region 29 Honor Orchestra earned a spot on Saturday, Oct. 23, with four musicians advancing on to the All-State orchestra.
“This is truly a great honor and a testament to their dedication and personal commitment to excellence,” said Tivy orchestra director Pat Lee. “Every student who auditioned was placed.”
