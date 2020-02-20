The local United States Department of Agriculture research facility has taken the next few steps toward its biggest renovation ever.
“We are born, we grow, we become mature, but if there is the opportunity, you have rebirth or renovation, rejuvenation,” said Adalberto Pérez de León, director of the center. “That’s what is happening here.”
The center conducts research on insects that can cause harm to livestock. Its buildings have been around since the early 1960s, some even older, having been used in World War II.
The USDA will spend $54 million to renovate the dated complex, which includes quonset huts dating to the 1950s. The plans are now about 75% complete and will likely be finalized in the next three to four months. Pérez de León said he hopes construction will start in early 2021.
KERRVILLE CITY LIMITS
The plans include the almost 34-acre property being annexed into Kerrville city limits. The Kerrville City Council unanimously approved the first reading to do so during a Feb. 11 meeting.
The council will have a second and final reading to finalize the annexation on Feb. 25.
Annexing the facility into Kerrville will allow the USDA to connect to the city’s water system and the sewage. The USDA facility would terminate their septic system.
Right now, the facility is considering having a hybrid system in which they use the city water system but also maintain their own well for livestock waste.
“Because we maintain livestock, we want to minimize having any ... waste getting into the city water system,” Pérez de León said during the first reading.
BUILDINGS
The plan is to put the laboratories and office space under one building, which Pérez de León said would better communication among workers at the facility, be more efficient and reduce carbon footprint.
“It’s a modernization project,” Pérez de León said. “We are actually building facilities that will take us into the future.”
One building on the campus is a historical marker. The plans include moving that building so that it is more accessible for the public, Pérez de León said.
JOB OPENINGS
With renovations comes new jobs. The facility is recruiting for about six new and existing positions. These jobs include everything from administrative staff to scientists, Pérez de León said.
GROWING COMMUNITY
The effort to renovate the facility has been in process since at least 2003, according to Guy Overby, who led the Kerr Economic Development Foundation from 2003 to 2010.
Overby’s organization advocated for the local USDA facility over the years to get the funding.
“I had a whole book of supportive letters that came — letters from Brazil, letters from Australia and all over the world where people supported a lab and the importance of this lab and research for the cattle and the tick organizations,” Overby said.
Pérez de León said the facility is looking forward to the growth of Kerrville.
“We are a known member of the community and a strong supporter of the progress with Kerrville as a community,” Pérez de León said. “We’ve been a part of the community for so long, now we have the opportunity to re-engage with the public and let them know what we do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.