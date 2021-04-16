The Kerr County election office makes sample ballots available to the public so residents can consider the candidates before casting their votes.
In the race for the Kerrville city council place 1 seat being vacated by Councilman Gary Cochrane is Mary Ellen Summerlin and Roman Garcia. Place 2 for the council, Kim Clarkson, is unopposed on the ballot.
