Regent Suzanne Faught, right, with the Major James Kerr Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution presents the group’s Historic Preservation Award to Doyle Community Center, accepted by Executive Director B.K. Gamble on Saturday.
Regent Suzanne Faught, right, with the Major James Kerr Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, presents the group’s Community Service Award to Allison Bueché on Saturday for her volunteerism.
Regent Suzanne Faught, right, with the Major James Kerr Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, presents the group’s Community Service Award to the Meals on Wheels program at the Dietert Center, which was accepted by Executive Director Brenda Thompson on Saturday.
Regent Suzanne Faught, right, with the Major James Kerr Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution presents the group’s Historic Preservation Award to Doyle Community Center, accepted by Executive Director B.K. Gamble on Saturday.
Jillian Smith
Regent Suzanne Faught, right, with the Major James Kerr Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, presents the group’s Community Service Award to Allison Bueché on Saturday for her volunteerism.
Jillian Smith
Regent Suzanne Faught, right, with the Major James Kerr Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, presents the group’s Community Service Award to the Meals on Wheels program at the Dietert Center, which was accepted by Executive Director Brenda Thompson on Saturday.
The Major James Kerr Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution held its 49th anniversary Christmas Silver Tea on Saturday in the ballrooms on the campus of Schreiner University. The event is a social one with fundraising and the presentation of awards to community members.
Chapter Regent Suzanne Faught said that the awards are presented to “individuals or organizations that have contributed to the community in an outstanding manner, in a voluntary, heroic, civic or benevolent service or by organizing or participating in community activities.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.